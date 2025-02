Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.55% to Rs 80.43 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises rose 29.10% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.55% to Rs 80.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.80.4361.143.123.112.611.912.431.761.731.34

