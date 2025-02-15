Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.37 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.72% to Rs 75.42 crore

Net profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals reported to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.72% to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.75.4276.7410.78-1.547.42-2.727.30-2.895.37-3.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News