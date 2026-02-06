Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 43.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 470.51 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT declined 43.11% to Rs 133.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 470.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 574.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.470.51574.4850.6663.10128.11220.41113.50205.81133.35234.40

