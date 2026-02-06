Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 43.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 43.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 470.51 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT declined 43.11% to Rs 133.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 470.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 574.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales470.51574.48 -18 OPM %50.6663.10 -PBDT128.11220.41 -42 PBT113.50205.81 -45 NP133.35234.40 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit rises 11.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the December 2025 quarter

National Peroxide reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Fundviser Capital (India) standalone net profit rises 68.52% in the December 2025 quarter

CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story