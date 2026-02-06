Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 43.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 470.51 croreNet profit of Shrem InvIT declined 43.11% to Rs 133.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 470.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 574.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales470.51574.48 -18 OPM %50.6663.10 -PBDT128.11220.41 -42 PBT113.50205.81 -45 NP133.35234.40 -43
