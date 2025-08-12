Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 23.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.53% to Rs 89.34 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 23.28% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.53% to Rs 89.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.89.34130.492.790.512.441.191.620.408.586.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News