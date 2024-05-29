Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 86.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Gang Industries &amp; Allied Products standalone net profit declines 86.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 4.82% to Rs 51.08 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products declined 86.48% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 51.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.39% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.60% to Rs 265.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 138.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.0848.73 5 265.73138.69 92 OPM %6.3217.81 -11.2612.87 - PBDT0.896.54 -86 20.4413.07 56 PBT-0.454.87 PL 15.279.60 59 NP1.148.43 -86 14.7913.16 12

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

