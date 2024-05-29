Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 63.27 croreNet profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation declined 58.12% to Rs 31.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 63.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.31% to Rs 166.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 245.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 286.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
