GVK Power &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 63.11% to Rs 68.70 crore

Net Loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 100.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.11% to Rs 68.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.16% to Rs 20.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2438.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.06% to Rs 1080.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2120.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.70186.25 -63 1080.142120.36 -49 OPM %44.8356.82 -85.7262.05 - PBDT-78.80-3.29 -2295 467.19300.66 55 PBT-134.52-67.85 -98 240.17-99.08 LP NP-100.88-35.80 -182 20.402438.94 -99

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

