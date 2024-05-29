Sales decline 63.11% to Rs 68.70 crore

Net Loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 100.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.11% to Rs 68.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.16% to Rs 20.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2438.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.06% to Rs 1080.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2120.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

68.70186.251080.142120.3644.8356.8285.7262.05-78.80-3.29467.19300.66-134.52-67.85240.17-99.08-100.88-35.8020.402438.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News