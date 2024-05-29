Sales decline 63.11% to Rs 68.70 croreNet Loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 100.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.11% to Rs 68.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.16% to Rs 20.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2438.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.06% to Rs 1080.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2120.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News