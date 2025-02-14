Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 331.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.16% to Rs 99.52 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 331.67% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.16% to Rs 99.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 74.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.99.5274.1814.607.8512.653.4711.172.2010.362.40

