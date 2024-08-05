Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.07 -14 OPM %-16.67-514.29 -PBDT-0.01-0.36 97 PBT-0.01-0.36 97 NP-0.01-0.36 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News