Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 31.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 463.28 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine rose 31.74% to Rs 80.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 463.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 376.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales463.28376.42 23 OPM %20.6418.83 -PBDT113.9883.49 37 PBT107.8378.61 37 NP80.0360.75 32

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

