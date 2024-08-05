Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 31.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 463.28 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine rose 31.74% to Rs 80.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 463.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 376.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.463.28376.4220.6418.83113.9883.49107.8378.6180.0360.75

