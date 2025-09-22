Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 6.03%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 930.05, up 6.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.35% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% drop in NIFTY and a 16.62% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 930.05, up 6.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25305.65. The Sensex is at 82461.73, down 0.2%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has risen around 15.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35745.75, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.81 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 935.25, up 6.38% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down 9.35% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% drop in NIFTY and a 16.62% drop in the Nifty Energy index.