Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 2 times

The initial public offer of Shringar House of Mangalsutra received bids for 3,41,05,950 shares as against 1,70,16,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (10 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 155 and 165 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 90 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a complete fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 400.95 crore. The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 280 crore for funding working capital requirements and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 7,21,31,280 equity shares, aggregating to 99.99% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Shringar House of Mangalsutra designs, manufactures, and markets gold Mangalsutras (18k & 22k) with stones like American diamond, CZ, pearls, and semi-precious gems. With 15+ collections and 10,000+ SKUs, it holds ~6% share of Indias organized Mangalsutra market (CY23). The company serves 1,200+ B2B clients across 24 states and 4 UTs, including Malabar Gold, Titan, Reliance Retail, and Joyalukkas, and has expanded exports to the UK, UAE, USA, New Zealand, and Fiji. It operates a Maharashtra-based plant (2,500 kg annual capacity) supported by 22 designers and 166 karigars.