Euro choppy amid French political crisis, EUR/INR futures down half a percent

Euro is witnessing tepid moves today amid lack of major economic cues. EUR/USD pair fell around half a percent in last session and currently quotes at 1.1707, down 0.04% on the day. Overall movement in choppy for the currency amid heightened political instability in France. France is witnessing a new political crisis with the defeat of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou at a confidence vote in the National Assembly. Meanwhile, EUR/INR futures are down 0.47% at 103.3 after an early rally pushed the pair towards 103.50.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News