China's stocks stay supported, consumer prices fall 0.4% on year

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
China's Shanghai Composite index added 0.13%, holding onto recent gains. The index is consolidating just under its decade high. Overnight cues were firm as the US stocks gained on Fed rate cut optimism despite downward jobs revision. The Dow increased 0.4%. Meanwhile, Chinas consumer prices fell in August while deflation in factory-gate prices persisted. The consumer price index dipped 0.4% last month from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Wednesday. Chinas producer price index, which tracks prices at the factory gate, fell by 2.9% year on year last month, marking the 35th consecutive month of contraction.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

