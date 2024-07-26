Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 18.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 9509.83 croreNet profit of Shriram Finance rose 18.62% to Rs 2022.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1705.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 9509.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7902.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9509.837902.87 20 OPM %73.0274.17 -PBDT2820.072379.49 19 PBT2666.592247.62 19 NP2022.801705.24 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News