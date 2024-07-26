Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 18.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 9509.83 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 18.62% to Rs 2022.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1705.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 9509.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7902.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9509.837902.8773.0274.172820.072379.492666.592247.622022.801705.24

