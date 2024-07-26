Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 86.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.70% to Rs 1500.95 croreNet profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 86.53% to Rs 25.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.70% to Rs 1500.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1253.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1500.951253.96 20 OPM %35.0847.17 -PBDT35.76252.05 -86 PBT35.76252.05 -86 NP25.76191.20 -87
