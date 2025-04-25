Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 20.66% to Rs 11245.00 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 6.72% to Rs 2143.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2008.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 11245.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9319.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.69% to Rs 9553.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7366.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 41324.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34478.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11245.009319.66 21 41324.8434478.92 20 OPM %72.5772.66 -72.6572.57 - PBDT2943.042797.59 5 11594.5710252.47 13 PBT2771.982644.12 5 10949.259683.64 13 NP2143.772008.80 7 9553.827366.38 30

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

