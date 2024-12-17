Shriram Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup, Go Fashion (India) Ltd, Blue Star Ltd and Magellanic Cloud Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2024.

Shriram Finance Ltd tumbled 5.04% to Rs 2977 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28314 shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup lost 4.27% to Rs 1193.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1434 shares in the past one month.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd crashed 4.12% to Rs 1022.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 974 shares in the past one month.

Blue Star Ltd dropped 3.96% to Rs 2073. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14571 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12735 shares in the past one month.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd plummeted 3.86% to Rs 70.94. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

