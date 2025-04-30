Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 613.2, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 7.43% rally in NIFTY and a 19.54% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 613.2, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 24331.9. The Sensex is at 80312.65, up 0.03%.Shriram Finance Ltd has lost around 3.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26193.85, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 617, flat on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

