Alembic Pharma gains after receiving EIR from USFDA for Panelav facility

Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 1.46% to Rs 892.05 after the company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oncology formulation facility located at Panelav, Gujarat.

The company announced in an exchange filing that the EIR pertains to an inspection conducted by the USFDA at its Oncology Formulation Facility (F-2), which includes both injectable and oral solid formulations. The inspection was carried out from 7 October 2024 to 8 October 2024.

In an earlier filing dated 9th October 2024, the company informed that it had successfully completed the USFDA inspection for its Oncology Formulation Facility (F-2) located at Panelav. The inspection was successfully completed without any Form 483 observation.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company that has been at the forefront of healthcare since 1907. Headquartered in India, Alembic is a publicly listed company that manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 23.29% to Rs 138.42 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 180.45 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,692.74 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 3.81% year on year (YoY).

