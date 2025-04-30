Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 3.74%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2902.2, up 3.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.45% in last one year as compared to a 7.52% gain in NIFTY and a 1.88% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2902.2, up 3.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24351.05. The Sensex is at 80381.06, up 0.12%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has added around 7.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22299.05, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2908, up 3.52% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 74.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

