Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 0.94%, gains for five straight sessions

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 586.3, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.39% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% gain in NIFTY and a 12.1% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

The PE of the stock is 13.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

