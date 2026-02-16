Shriram Properties acquires 4-acre land on Sarjapur Main Road, Bengaluru

For development of residential project with GDV of Rs 550-600 cr

Shriram Properties has acquired a strategically well-located land parcel of ~4 acres on Sarjapur Main Road, South-East Bengaluru, through an outright purchase transaction. The Company plans to develop a premium high-rise residential project on the site, further strengthening its presence in one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing residential corridors. The proposed development will comprise approximately 5 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 550-600 crore. The project is expected to be launched during latter part of 2026.

