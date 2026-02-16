Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slips as Japan Q4 growth misses expectations

Yen slips as Japan Q4 growth misses expectations

Image
Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The yen eased toward 153 per dollar, trimming last weeks gains after Japans Q4 GDP rose just 0.1% QoQ, well below expectations and underscoring weak domestic demand. Consumer spending increased only marginally as elevated inflation continued to weigh on households. Despite the pullback, the yen remains supported by optimism around Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis fiscal expansion plans, expectations of further rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, and lingering currency intervention risks. A softer dollar, after benign US inflation reinforced rate-cut bets for the Federal Reserve, helped cap losses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 4.69%

Siemens Energy India Ltd gains for third straight session

KFin Tech climbs after Q3 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 92 cr

Prime Minister highlights role of budget in driving inclusive growth and strengthening India's position in global economy

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; media shares skid for 3rd day

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story