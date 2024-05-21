Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 103.1 points or 0.84% at 12388.96 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 5.54%), Coal India Ltd (up 3.79%),Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 3.2%),Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.69%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.66%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.29%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.24%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.98%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.78%).

On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 1.99%), IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.48%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.89%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 140.4 or 0.19% at 73865.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.5 points or 0.13% at 22473.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 79.46 points or 0.17% at 47880.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.79 points or 0.12% at 14570.73.

On BSE,1549 shares were trading in green, 1735 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

