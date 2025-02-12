Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Lupin approves transfer of OTC consumer healthcare biz to new subsidiary

Board of Lupin approves transfer of OTC consumer healthcare biz to new subsidiary

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 11 February 2025

The Board of Lupin at its meeting held on 11 February 2025 has approved the transfer of the over-the-counter (OTC) Consumer Healthcare business of the company, on a slump sale basis, to a wholly owned subsidiary that is proposed to be incorporated.

The Board also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the name and style LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare or any other appropriate name, as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

EIH consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the December 2024 quarter

EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 64.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sikko Industries standalone net profit declines 0.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story