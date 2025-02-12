Board of Lupin approves transfer of OTC consumer healthcare biz to new subsidiary

At meeting held on 11 February 2025

The Board of Lupin at its meeting held on 11 February 2025 has approved the transfer of the over-the-counter (OTC) Consumer Healthcare business of the company, on a slump sale basis, to a wholly owned subsidiary that is proposed to be incorporated.

The Board also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the name and style LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare or any other appropriate name, as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

