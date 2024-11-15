Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 14.24 croreNet profit of Shubham Polyspin declined 57.14% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.2414.19 0 OPM %-0.564.16 -PBDT0.480.72 -33 PBT0.170.42 -60 NP0.120.28 -57
