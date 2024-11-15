Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 14.24 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin declined 57.14% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.2414.19-0.564.160.480.720.170.420.120.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News