S &amp; S Power Switchgear consolidated net profit declines 19.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales decline 7.07% to Rs 43.10 crore

Net profit of S & S Power Switchgear declined 19.05% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 43.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.96% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 159.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.1046.38 -7 159.38139.52 14 OPM %6.732.87 -6.821.04 - PBDT1.511.98 -24 6.58-1.33 LP PBT0.911.47 -38 4.19-3.34 LP NP0.510.63 -19 2.892.45 18

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

