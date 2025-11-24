Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Jet Freight Logistics Ltd, VLS Finance Ltd, Mercury EV-Tech Ltd and Shekhawati Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 November 2025.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd surged 18.37% to Rs 5.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25935 shares in the past one month.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd soared 16.97% to Rs 16.96. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12547 shares in the past one month.

VLS Finance Ltd spiked 16.66% to Rs 307.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6518 shares in the past one month.

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd spurt 13.68% to Rs 42.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shekhawati Industries Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 20.02. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35654 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3726 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

