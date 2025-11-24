Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Madhya Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of its latest property, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, aimed at catering to both business and leisure travellers.

This property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The hotel will feature 50 well-appointed rooms along with a restaurant and comprehensive event facilities, including a banquet hall, meeting room, and conference hall. The Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal is approximately 23 kms away from the property, while the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station is about 14 kms away. The hotel is well connected by roadways for both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO - managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, "With this signing, we will expand our leisure and business portfolio in Madhya Pradesh, where we have four operational and nine upcoming properties in addition to this one.

The state, with its booming commerce, distinct culture and testament to India's rich heritage, is the perfect destination for hospitality. While expanding its footprint across the country across cities of all tiers, this signing by Lemon Tree Hotels perfectly aligns with the companys vision of offering refreshing and comfortable stays across all destinations.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 16.73% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7.7% to Rs 306.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip declined 2.34% to Rs 150.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UR Sugar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 348.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Molind Engineering standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Varroc Engineering rises on securing major high-voltage EV electronics order

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story