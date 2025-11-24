Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of its latest property, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, aimed at catering to both business and leisure travellers.

This property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The hotel will feature 50 well-appointed rooms along with a restaurant and comprehensive event facilities, including a banquet hall, meeting room, and conference hall. The Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal is approximately 23 kms away from the property, while the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station is about 14 kms away. The hotel is well connected by roadways for both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO - managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, "With this signing, we will expand our leisure and business portfolio in Madhya Pradesh, where we have four operational and nine upcoming properties in addition to this one. The state, with its booming commerce, distinct culture and testament to India's rich heritage, is the perfect destination for hospitality. While expanding its footprint across the country across cities of all tiers, this signing by Lemon Tree Hotels perfectly aligns with the companys vision of offering refreshing and comfortable stays across all destinations. Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.