Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 348.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 14.89% to Rs 839.97 crore

Net loss of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 348.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 14.89% to Rs 839.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 986.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

