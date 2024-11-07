NILE consolidated net profit rises 2.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.39% to Rs 251.68 croreNet profit of NILE rose 2.32% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 251.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 250.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales251.68250.71 0 OPM %5.014.80 -PBDT12.3011.71 5 PBT11.3310.99 3 NP8.378.18 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News