Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
Sales rise 17.81% to Rs 483.10 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 13.87% to Rs 130.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 114.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 483.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 410.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales483.10410.06 18 OPM %34.0833.51 -PBDT185.22157.76 17 PBT168.46146.00 15 NP130.80114.87 14

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

