Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 13.87% to Rs 130.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 114.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 483.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 410.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.483.10410.0634.0833.51185.22157.76168.46146.00130.80114.87

