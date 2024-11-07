DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.18% to Rs 526.42 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries rose 11.16% to Rs 22.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.18% to Rs 526.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 573.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.526.42573.348.727.9645.1241.5335.1331.9022.9120.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News