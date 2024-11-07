Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 19.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.03% to Rs 58.57 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings declined 19.28% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 58.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.58.5751.824.035.112.242.101.311.230.670.83

