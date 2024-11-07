Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 19.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.03% to Rs 58.57 croreNet profit of Smartlink Holdings declined 19.28% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 58.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales58.5751.82 13 OPM %4.035.11 -PBDT2.242.10 7 PBT1.311.23 7 NP0.670.83 -19
