Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 28.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 251.65 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 28.06% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 251.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.64% to Rs 17.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 891.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 795.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales251.65221.23 14 891.88795.45 12 OPM %4.273.79 -3.983.41 - PBDT9.946.88 44 32.5423.61 38 PBT6.433.55 81 22.0413.84 59 NP3.973.10 28 17.1110.52 63

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

