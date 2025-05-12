Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 28.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 251.65 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 28.06% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 251.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.64% to Rs 17.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 891.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 795.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

