Alufluoride consolidated net profit declines 71.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 54.01 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride declined 71.86% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 54.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.43% to Rs 18.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 188.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.0145.71 18 188.52164.71 14 OPM %8.9818.49 -17.8120.41 - PBDT4.808.63 -44 33.1332.54 2 PBT2.556.42 -60 24.1523.91 1 NP1.505.33 -72 18.0917.66 2

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

