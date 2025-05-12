Alufluoride consolidated net profit declines 71.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 54.01 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride declined 71.86% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 54.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.43% to Rs 18.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 188.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

54.0145.71188.52164.718.9818.4917.8120.414.808.6333.1332.542.556.4224.1523.911.505.3318.0917.66

