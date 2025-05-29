Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.45% to Rs 81.12 crore

Net Loss of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 83.45% to Rs 81.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 221.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

81.1244.22221.82221.0910.55-1.889.687.519.62-4.82-2.67-5.072.40-15.96-40.40-53.39-4.24-13.66-33.49-24.82

