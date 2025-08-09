Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens consolidated net profit declines 26.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Siemens consolidated net profit declines 26.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 4346.80 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 26.80% to Rs 422.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 577.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 4346.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3762.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4346.803762.60 16 OPM %12.0012.90 -PBDT640.60637.60 0 PBT569.50567.90 0 NP422.90577.70 -27

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

