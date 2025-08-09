Siemens consolidated net profit declines 26.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 4346.80 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 26.80% to Rs 422.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 577.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 4346.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3762.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4346.803762.6012.0012.90640.60637.60569.50567.90422.90577.70

