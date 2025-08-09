Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 18.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 72.59 crore

Net profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 18.39% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 72.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.72.5960.7332.7233.9221.9519.5112.4710.519.407.94

