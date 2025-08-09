Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 1.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 247.34 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 1.54% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 247.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 226.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.247.34226.9722.2621.7946.2442.1125.6325.5317.7817.51

