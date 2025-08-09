Max Estates consolidated net profit rises 629.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.12% to Rs 51.47 crore

Net profit of Max Estates rose 629.30% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 51.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.51.4740.4927.0337.6125.255.8916.84-2.8811.451.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News