Siemens consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 4259.00 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 27.49% to Rs 582.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 802.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 4259.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4152.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.4259.004152.4010.9815.34616.70941.00548.10878.10582.00802.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News