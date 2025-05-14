Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Siemens consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 4259.00 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 27.49% to Rs 582.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 802.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 4259.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4152.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4259.004152.40 3 OPM %10.9815.34 -PBDT616.70941.00 -34 PBT548.10878.10 -38 NP582.00802.60 -27

