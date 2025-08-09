SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 24.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 196.05 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 24.33% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 196.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 164.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

