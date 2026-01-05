Sigachi Industries appoints Atul Dhavle as Chief People Officer

With effect from 03 January 2026

Sigachi Industries has appointed Atul Dhavle as Chief People Officer of the Company with effect from 03 January 2026.

In his new role, Atul will work closely with the Board and leadership team to align human capital strategy with the company's long-term growth objectives. His responsibilities will include strengthening leadership capability, shaping organizational design, aligning talent and capability development with business priorities, and reinforcing governance and people processes. He will play a key role in ensuring cultural coherence and organizational resilience as Sigachi expands across businesses, geographies, and operating models, while fostering a culture of accountability, engagement, and trust.