Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.03%

Nifty Metal index ended up 1.03% at 10347.45 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 4.04%, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 3.77% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 3.43%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 12.00% over last one year compared to the 5.72% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 0.81% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 0.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.37% to close at 25795.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.41% to close at 84211.88 today.

