360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 458.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of 360 One Prime rose 458.65% to Rs 188.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 107.07% to Rs 475.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.475.49229.6394.5090.37244.0444.46243.0043.71188.6033.76

