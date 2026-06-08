To supply 40,000 units of 155 mm M107 artillery shell bodies to client in North America

Sigma Advanced Systems has been awarded an export contract valued at US$21.97 Mn (nearly Rs 208 crore) for the manufacture and supply of 40,000 units of 155 mm M107 artillery shell bodies to a customer in North America.

The contract will be executed over a six-month period, with production and deliveries scheduled for completion within this timeframe. This new order marks a strategic expansion in munitions capabilities for Sigma, moving from a fuze manufacturer to a complete artillery shell component production manufacturer. This dual capability highlights Sigma Advanced Systems' evolution into a comprehensive global defence munitions partner with end-to-end engineering and precision manufacturing expertise.