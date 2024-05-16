Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 441.52% in the March 2024 quarter

SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 441.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 1.46% to Rs 694.36 crore

Net profit of SignatureGlobal India rose 441.52% to Rs 41.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 694.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 704.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 63.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.15% to Rs 1240.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1553.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales694.36704.64 -1 1240.551553.57 -20 OPM %2.904.70 --2.241.30 - PBDT40.6927.38 49 26.09-20.38 LP PBT34.5821.92 58 4.47-42.56 LP NP41.217.61 442 16.18-63.86 LP

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

