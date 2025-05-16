SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 48.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.05% to Rs 520.43 crore

Net profit of SignatureGlobal India rose 48.26% to Rs 61.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.05% to Rs 520.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 694.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 524.72% to Rs 101.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 101.36% to Rs 2498.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1240.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

520.43694.362498.021240.558.372.901.76-2.2480.6040.69132.4626.0972.7234.58105.074.4761.1041.21101.0816.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News